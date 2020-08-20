CCU’s Tarron Jackson named to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List

MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina football’s Tarron Jackson was named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List, the Reese’s Senior Bowl (www.seniorbowl.com) announced this afternoon.
Jackson has also been named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy presented by LendingTree, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), in conjunction with the Charlotte Touchdown Club, and the Bednarik Award watch list, an award presented annually to the College Defensive Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.
Named a 2020 preseason first-team All-Sun Belt selection by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, Lindy’s, and College Football News (CFN), and also named to the 2020 College Football America Yearbook (CFA) Group of 5 Preseason Starting Lineup this preseason, Jackson returns for his redshirt senior year after a stellar redshirt junior season in 2019.
A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, earning first-team honors in 2019 after third-team recognition in 2018, Jackson led the Sun Belt and set a new Coastal single-season record with 10.0 sacks last season. His 72 yards lost from his 10.0 sacks was also a CCU single-season record. He also led the team and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.0 tackles-for-loss, of which 9.5 came in conference play, and was second on the team with a total of 60 tackles on the season. He added a school-record 13 quarterback hurries, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups from his defensive end position. A 2019 team captain, Jackson recorded five tackles or more in six of the Chants' 12 games on the season, including a career-high 10 stops in the home contest versus Georgia State on Oct. 12, 2019. Jackson capped off the season by tying the CCU single-game record of 3.0 sacks in the regular-season finale win over Texas State on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process. The Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 93 figure represents nearly 40 percent of the total draft the past two years.
