‘Cannon’s Life Matters’: N.C. man honors 5-year-old, who was fatally shot, with street mural
By WBTV Web Staff | August 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 5:10 PM

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man took it a step further to honor Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old who was shot and killed while riding his bicycle on Aug. 9.

Skeeter Tulloch, from Lee County, painted a large mural on the street that reads, “Cannon’s Life Matters.”

Tulloch painted the mural on Friday, a day after Cannon was laid to rest.

According to an event page, “Bike On Cannon,” the 5-year-old was playing outside and riding a bike with his siblings when he was shot at point-blank range by a neighbor.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 765,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page.

