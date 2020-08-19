Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China

This image made from an Aug 3, 2020 video shows crowd gather in a pool as they watch performers on a stage at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wuhan, central China. For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city. Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at the popular amusement park chain. The park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up in August. (Source: anonymous photo via AP)