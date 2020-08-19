Town of Atlantic Beach votes for building moratorium on Highway 17

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Atlantic Beach town council on Monday voted to pass first reading of a building moratorium along Highway 17.
The ordinance applies only to highway commercial zoning and is meant to put a pause on new building permits until recommendations from the town’s planning commission on changes to the town’s zoning ordinances pass second reading.
“The town council desires to impose a moratorium on the issuance of building permits for new structures in the highway commercial district until the planning commission can make recommendations to town council, if any, regarding changes to the town zoning ordinance, use tables, or map(s), and town council can consider those recommendations after a public hearing and two readings,” the ordinance states.
The ordinance will expire in six months unless council repeals it and exempts federal, state and local projects “otherwise authorized by law, properties with existing lawful agreements with the town already in place, and those with valid vested rights.”
The moratorium comes as the town’s planning commission is waiting for Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments’ planning and zoning expert Carole Coleman to make recommendations for changes to the city’s land management ordinance that would prevent drug rehab clinics from opening up.
