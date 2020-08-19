Tidelands Health continuing free COVID-19 testing clinics across Grand Strand

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing clinics every week across Horry and Georgetown counties.
According to a press release, the free drive-through testing events are scheduled every Tuesday in Pawleys Island and every Friday in Myrtle Beach. They are open to everyone, and each clinic can accommodate up to 250 people. Pre-screening is not required.
Testing is available at the following times and locations:
· Every Tuesday, 3 to 5 p.m. (or while supplies last), Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Parish, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island
· Every Friday, 2 to 5 p.m. (or while supplies last), Horry-Georgetown Technical College Conference Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach
“Testing is an important piece of our comprehensive strategy to slow the spread of this highly contagious virus,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “We are committed to providing convenient testing opportunities for the people of our region.”
In addition to the free community testing events, Tidelands Health offers COVID-19 assessment and testing to symptomatic patients at designated assessment clinics each weekday, the release stated. Individuals who are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms can call the health system’s COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 to schedule an appointment. Physician office visit fees apply.
Since the pandemic began, Tidelands Health has tested 21,498 unique individuals at its large-scale community events, hospitals and assessment clinics. Of those tested, 2,516 individuals – or nearly 12 percent – have tested positive, according to Tidelands Health staff.
Community members who need additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events may visit tidelandshealth.org, call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.
