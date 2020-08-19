This is Carolina: Surprise money in jar is ‘cherry on top’ for baker beating cancer

“We are like a big family here. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2019. So, ever since that happened we started a donation jar for him to kind of donate and help him get through this tough time. Over the weekend we were very blessed to discover there were two $100 bills in there. So, it really meant a lot to him, to us, that our customer base is that committed,” Rivera’s friend and co-worker, Bobbie Cox, said.