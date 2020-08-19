Surfside Beach Town Council appoints interim town administrator

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A familiar face will be taking over as the Surfside Beach town administrator while leaders look for a permanent replacement.
During a special meeting Wednesday morning, the town council appointed James Duckett as the new interim town administrator, effective Aug. 24.
Duckett served as Surfside Beach town administrator and interim town administrator in the past. He stepped in to help out in January 2018 when then-town administrator Micki Fellner was ousted.
He will remain in the position until a permanent town administrator is hired.
Duckett will take over for Dennis Pieper who will retire on Sept. 7 following two years with Surfside Beach.
