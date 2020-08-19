S.C. Supreme Court hears arguments on hospitality fees case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The long-standing battle surrounding hospitality fees in Horry County and Myrtle Beach went before the South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday.
This comes after Horry County appealed an injunction handed down by Judge William Seals Jr. in 2019 that prevents it from collecting the fees within the municipalities until the lawsuit is settled.
During the court hearing, attorneys for both Horry County and Myrtle Beach agreed the case is about power. To be exact, whether Horry County has the power to continue to collect a hospitality fee within Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas without consent.
The court hearing started with Horry County’s attorney, Jim Gilliam.
Gilliam said there are a few laws that give the county this power.
The main one is a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax until the statute is repealed by a current local governing body.
At that time, the fee was created to help the county pay for the RIDE projects. Now, the county wants the use the money from the hospitality fee to build I-73.
“It’s nowhere in state law that Horry County needs the consent from municipalities to collect the uniform service charge in the municipalities,” Gilliam said to the court. “There was no consent needed to adopt the original ordinance 10596 and there was no consent needed to amend that ordinance.”
Myrtle Beach’s attorney, John Hoefer, said the county initially imposed a uniform service charge, known as hospitality fee, for a specific project, which has since been paid off.
Hoefer argued in order for there to continue to be a uniform service charge, there has to be a service, and in order to provide a service within a municipality, the municipality must give consent.
“Essentially what the county is telling you is we can keep violating the law until the voters do something about it,” Hoefer said to the court. “I will argue quite clearly the county has failed to demonstrate Judge Seals’ injunction was clearly erroneous.”
No decision was made on the case Wednesday.
Chief Justice Donald Beatty said the case is complicated so it’ll take a while before a ruling is made.
Beatty also asked where both parties stood in reaching a settlement.
Gilliam said they're close, but there is no settlement.
Whereas, Hoefer replied he understands a settlement has been reached but isn’t finalized at this time.
