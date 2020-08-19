‘Satanist’ ex-soldier with Conway ties sentenced to 2 1/2 years in bomb plot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/WMBF) — An ex-soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist and linked to a neo-Nazi group was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
A federal judge rejected a request from Jarrett William Smith’s attorney for a lenient sentence of 15 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation. Federal law called for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, but sentencing guidelines said the presumed punishment for a first-time offender like Smith was 2 1/2 years to a little over three years in prison.
PAST COVERAGE:
U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree said he was surprised that federal sentencing guidelines called for such a “low” sentence for “troubling and serious” criminal behavior. He also said that Smith wanted to start a race war and shared on social media “multistep plans to create chaos.”
WMBF News’ sister station, KWCH, learned that Smith and his family are from Conway. According to Horry County Schools, a former student named Jarrett Smith was a 2014 graduate of Carolina Forest High School.
Smith, 24, was a private first class stationed at Fort Riley when he was arrested last year.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.