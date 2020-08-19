Parents battle with Horry County charter school over face-to-face assessment

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and several charter schools within the district will open their doors to students Thursday for the start of LEAP Days.
LEAP, which stands for Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare, are for face-to-face assessment activities and instruction to catch up with students before school starts in just a few weeks.
The state is requiring public schools to have these LEAP days, for students that demonstrated low engagement during the spring closure or learning gaps.
The Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success, an Horry County charter school, wants parents who chose virtual learning for the fall to bring their students in during the LEAP days for an assessment.
The Evert family isn’t comfortable doing that and has gone back and forth with the school for weeks.
“We chose the virtual school because it is safer,” said Justine Evert.
The Evert’s didn’t think twice about enrolling their twin first graders in the virtual school option at Palmetto Academy of Learning and Success. That was until the school told them they’d have to bring their children into the school within the first two weeks for a face-to-face assessment.
“The problem is, if it’s not safe for the kids to come back to school yet, then how does it make sense to bring them all in one day,” said Nick Evert. “You can still become contaminated in that one day.”
According to a memorandum from State Superintendent Molly Spearman, schools can do pre-assessments virtually this year so long as three requirements are met.
The school must have a secure test administration procedure, the test can’t be used to withhold face-to-face instruction and it must be noted the test was done virtually.
“They’re basically saying they don’t have the ability to do the virtual assessments,” said Justine Evert. “Since they don’t have the ability to do the virtual assessments, it has to be done face-to-face.”
WMBF News attempted to talk with the school principal multiple times over the past week with no response.
A representative from Horry County Schools said there is no requirement for kids enrolled in virtual learning to be on campus at any point in the first nine weeks but added that she can’t speak for a charter school.
A principal from another area charter school said the Measure of Academic Progress test must be taken with a teacher present.
That school plans to bring one virtual student on campus at a time to take the test.
The Everts said they were told to bring their twins in by Sept. 8 or un-enroll them.
“I’ll home school them,” said Nick Evert. “When it comes down to it, if it means my kids are not going to have an infectious disease, that’s my job as a parent. My job is to keep them safe.”
The Everts said the principal told them if they brought their students in during the LEAP days, they could take the assessment with just three or four other students in the classroom.
The Everts said they still are not comfortable with that.
