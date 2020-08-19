N.C. man charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty by starvation, community steps in to help

“These citizens on their own time responded with trailers, trucks, equipment, feed, and much needed experience. Them along with dozens of deputies from Stanly and Cabarrus County spent over 6 hours yesterday getting these animals relocated so their basic needs, and medical needs could be addressed,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. “It absolutely could not have been accomplished without the help of these individuals and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division. Thank you guys so much.”