Lawsuit: Man collides with Myrtle Beach police vehicle after officer fails to yield right-of-way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach after claiming he hit a police vehicle last summer while riding his bicycle after the officer failed to yield the right-of-way.
According to the lawsuit filed Aug. 18, John Henis was riding his bike in the designated bike lane near 19th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard on the morning of June 23, 2019.
A police vehicle driven by MBPD Ofc. Kurt Sculac was heading southbound at the same time, court documents state. The officer failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to turn right onto 19th Avenue South and Henis collided with the passenger side of the vehicle, the lawsuit alleges.
Henis said the collision injured his left shoulder and arm, and left leg and hip, along with other injuries.
“The Defendant, directly and by and through its employee, Officer Kurt Alexander Sculac, had a duty while operating its police vehicle to exercise reasonable care to avoid collisions with others on the road including the Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.
Henis is asking for damages as determined by a judge and jury, as well as court costs.
Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
