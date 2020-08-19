Horry County teachers express concerns over change in classroom mask policy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - New guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education has some teachers in Horry County worried.
The department now says masks can be removed in certain classroom settings.
“I don’t want that discretion up to me, honestly,” said Kim Bone, a teacher at the alternative school for Horry County.
In a document released just this week, the department clarifies when masks need to be worn in schools. The document shows when instructed by a teacher or administrator, face masks can be removed in the classroom or during special activities outside the classroom.
The spokesperson for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said they’re just following the guidance set by the state and the CDC.
“So if we are able to social distance, remain six feet apart in a classroom, everybody facing forward, there could be an opportunity for students to be able to remove their masks when seated and if those safety precautions are met,” she said.
Bourcier said this doesn’t mean students won’t be wearing masks.
“There may be some instances where six feet of social distancing possibly may not be possible so masks will be required at that point,” Bourcier added.
She said students will wear masks on buses, when entering the school and in common spaces.
Bourcier added that a lot of the guidance they’re getting from the CDC and state health department show for back to school situations, the physical distance between people is key.
But teachers like Bone said they want consistency on mask-wearing coming down from the district.
“As far as I’m concerned as a teacher, they’ll just wear them,” Bone said.
Elementary school teacher Tanya Priest said as a parent and a teacher, this change is stressful.
“As a parent, I’m very upset and a little discouraged about it because when we went to make this decision for our girls it was under the impression they would have a mask on at all times,” Priest said.
But for her kindergarten classroom, she thinks having masks off even if they’re socially distanced, is too much of a risk.
“Five-year-olds are gonna get up without realizing, having to keep track of that, where the masks are going to be laid when they come in, are they going to be playing with the masks. I hope that as a teacher in my classroom since it’s my classroom, I’m not going to announce to take masks off,” Priest said.
Bone also said, for older kids, who have more than one teacher, she thinks it’ll be hard for students to follow different sets of rules in each classroom.
Priest said she’s worried about parents disagreeing with her stance since district superintendent Dr. Richard Maxey has said masks can come off.
