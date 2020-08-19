Grand Strand Medical adding more operating rooms, improving cath services

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding several areas to accommodate the population growth.
Marsha Myers, Grand Strand Medical Center chief operating officer, said hospital operating rooms are close to hitting full capacity daily with the number of rooms they have now.
The first expansion will help in life or death situations.
Grand Strand Medical Center is expanding its surgical care, adding three more operating rooms. This will bring the total number of operating rooms from 11 to 14.
Myers said they’ve seen a steady increase in the number of surgeries over the past few years. The hospital serves a large part of the region, with all patients within a two-hour distance.
In addition, Grand Strand Medical Center is the only Level One trauma center in the area, meaning people in life or death situations are taken to the facility to have immediate access to the operating room.
Myers said this addition will help grow the trauma program and will help make sure your healthcare needs are met close to home.
“If they have to come to our hospital or have to have emergent surgery or health care needs if we are at capacity, or unable to meet or have beds available, that puts a strain on our community. And often times, a lot of our community has experienced that if they can’t have the services here locally they are having to go further and further out of the region, and our goal is to keep our community here,” she said.
The hospital’s expansion will also include improvements to the dietary department and the operation room sterilization area.
Myers also said COVID-19 put a lot of projects on pause, but the process of adding new surgery rooms is expected to begin early next year.
She said it’s a 12-month process and should be completed by early 2022.
Also, the hospital is upgrading the prep and recovery rooms by adding six more bays for patients.
One of the other projects Grand Strand Medical Center is working on is improving its cath labs, benefiting those with heart conditions. Myers said they’re adding two more of these labs.
Grand Strand Medical Center provides cath services already, but these renovations are meeting more needs of the rapidly growing community.
Myers added it’s important to have cath labs so community members can quickly receive life-saving treatment for things like heart attacks with the placement of stents.
The hospital has grown over time as well.
In 2009, $54 million was planned to be used toward a new emergency room, a new two-story wing, and 50 additional hospital beds.
And in 2014, the hospital spent $15 million to add a 15,000 square-foot addition to the heart center building.
Myers said the improvements for the cath labs are needed for the future.
“In order to meet that future demand, we just passed through our CON to expand on our cath labs, so we are working on timelines for when we can begin construction with that as well but certainly something we hope to get started next year,” Myers said.
Grand Strand Medical Center isn’t the only hospital in our area with additions.
McLeod Health recently announced a new hospital is coming to the Carolina Forest area.
