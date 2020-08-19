Gamecocks work out Wednesday morning

"I'm really pleased with the explosive plays offensively today," continued Coach Muschamp. "We had a lot of what we would call 'deny the ball' third-down defense and when there was a lot of man coverage and (the offense) won in man coverage, and that was very pleasing to see. The receivers hit a bunch of big plays today. It's great for the offense, but defensively we've got to eliminate that, but we have been good at getting our hands on the ball and being disruptive on the ball as far as turnovers are concerned in the last two days. But what I really took from today was the explosive plays, which was very pleasing to see. You have to win in one-on-one coverage in this league and that's the number one quality they look for in the NFL. In our league, you're going to face a lot of man coverage and you've got to win one-on-one. I saw that today for the first time in a while across the board at the receiver position."