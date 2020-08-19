FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression #13 forms, approaches the Bahamas late this weekend

The system will approach the Bahamas late this weekend (Source: WMBf)
By Robert Whitehurst | August 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 10:55 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression #13 has formed around 2,300 miles to the southeast of Myrtle Beach.

Tropical Depression #13 is expected to continue on a general westward track through the weekend. This will take the system north of the Windwards Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday. A continued track west would then put the storm near the Bahamas late this weekend, into early next week.

Gradual strengthening is likely over the next five days, likely becoming a Tropical Storm by Friday. While some wind shear will limit the intensity in the short term, the environment turns more conducive for strengthening near the Bahamas. There is a chance the storm could approach hurricane strength into early next week.

The long term strength and track for Tropical Depression #13 are still highly uncertain. We still have plenty of time to watch this storm with any direct impacts not arriving until next week.

