FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression #13 forms, approaches the Bahamas late this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression #13 has formed around 2,300 miles to the southeast of Myrtle Beach.
Tropical Depression #13 is expected to continue on a general westward track through the weekend. This will take the system north of the Windwards Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday. A continued track west would then put the storm near the Bahamas late this weekend, into early next week.
Gradual strengthening is likely over the next five days, likely becoming a Tropical Storm by Friday. While some wind shear will limit the intensity in the short term, the environment turns more conducive for strengthening near the Bahamas. There is a chance the storm could approach hurricane strength into early next week.
The long term strength and track for Tropical Depression #13 are still highly uncertain. We still have plenty of time to watch this storm with any direct impacts not arriving until next week.
