FIRST ALERT: Scattered storm chances and high humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered storms will continue through the end of the week. If you have plans, be sure to stay updated with our First Alert Weather App and radar each day for those afternoon showers and storms.
The humidity is back in full force and the mugginess can be felt as you head out the door this morning. That humidity will be a key factor in pop up storms each day through the rest of the work week and into part of the weekend.
Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s today with the best chances of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening at 40%. That does not mean we are dry this morning. We still will hold onto an isolated shower chance at 20% before lunchtime.
The chance of pop up storms will remain at 40% for Thursday and Friday as temperatures once again climb into the middle and upper 80s.
Rain chances will start to drop a bit by the weekend with chances down to just 20% by Sunday. Unfortunately, the humidity doesn’t look to stop anytime soon. While the temperatures are not extremely hot, the humidity will make it feel 8-10 degrees warmer at times.
