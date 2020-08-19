FIRST ALERT: More downpours at times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered storms will continue through the end of the week ahead of a slight drying trend by the weekend.
The humidity is back in full force and will help to keep showers and storms popping up at times through the next 48 hours.
Tonight will see a few evening showers and storms and then another risk of scattered downpours near the beaches by sunrise. Temperatures will remain very mild - dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
The chance of pop up storms will remain at 40% for Thursday and Friday as temperatures once again climb into the middle and upper 80s.
Rain chances will start to drop a bit by the weekend with chances down to just 20% by Sunday. Unfortunately, the humidity doesn’t look to to ease up anytime soon. While the temperatures are not extremely hot, the humidity will send the heat index well into the 90s through the weekend.
