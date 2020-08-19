Deputies investigating homicide in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Darlington County are currently investigating a homicide in the area.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Susan Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said one person was found at a residence and had been shot.
That person was transported to the hospital and later died, according to officials.
No other information was immediately available.
