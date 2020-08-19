Department of Commerce rejects applications for events in Horry, Florence counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Some big events in Horry and Florence counties were not given the green light by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
According to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, events, where more than 250 guests are expected, are required to submit an application, where they will demonstrate how organizers will comply with federal and state COVID-19 guidelines. Then the application must be approved by the state Department of Commerce.
The state posts an updated list every morning that shows which events have been approved and rejected.
WMBF News went through the list and found that three events in Horry County were rejected and one in Florence County.
Here’s a look at the events that were rejected:
- Platinum National Dance Competition - Expected to be held on Aug. 22 in Myrtle Beach. The state said that the number of attendees will exceed 50% of the certificate of occupancy and so it was not approved.
- Power Pink Gymnastics Event – Expected to be held on Nov. 6 in Florence County. The state said it spoke with the organizer about changes that will need to happen, such as have gymnasts set up at different times of the day and requiring staff to wear masks and gloves. The organizer state that they will resubmit an application.
- Grand Strand Gift and Resort Merchandise Show – Expected to be held Dec. 6 in Horry County. The Department of Commerce said the application was rejected because the organizer had not developed a transportation or parking plan to limit attendee contact.
- 45th Annual Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Supply Show of the Southeast – Expected to be held Jan. 26, 2021 in Horry County. The state rejected the application because the event will exceed the 50% occupancy limit.
