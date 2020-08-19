Darlington Raceway not planning to host fans at Xfinity, Truck races; no camping allowed

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway is not intending to host fans at a pair of events over Labor Day weekend, according to information obtained by WMBF News.
In a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, raceway officials said fans will not be in attendance at both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Truck Series races on Sept. 5 and 6, respectively. Both events lead up to the Southern 500, also on Sept. 6, which has been approved to host fans by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
SC Commerce also said they did not receive an application for the track to host fans for the Xfinity race.
Organizers looking to host events in South Carolina with at least 250 guests must now gain approval from SC Commerce. It comes after Gov. McMaster signed Executive Order 2020-50 earlier this month, which allows events of up to 250 people or half-capacity, as determined by the local fire marshal. Those events must also follow guidelines determined by state officials.
In the letter, Darlington Raceway also said infield camping and tent camping around the property will not be allowed throughout the weekend. Fan hospitality events will also not take place.
NASCAR and Darlington Raceway requested to host up to 8,000 fans in the grandstands for the Southern 500 along with 250 corporate guests. The letter states this equates to 18% of the grandstands’ capacity.
Officials also said the raceway is working with NASCAR to follow all state and federal guidelines ahead of the Southern 500. These measures include more medical screening, social distancing, consistent cleaning and disinfection - along with emergency plans to address infections.
You can read the full letter below:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.