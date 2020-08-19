Conway Sports and Fitness Center hosting bookbag, school supply giveaway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Sports and Fitness Center will be giving away bookbags and school supplies for the upcoming school year.
According to information from the city, the bookbag giveaway will take place Saturday, Aug. 22 beginning at 9 a.m., while supplies last. The Conway Sports and Fitness Center is located at 1515 Mill Pond Road.
The giveaway will be a drive-through event and students must be present to receive a bookbag and school supplies.
Horry County Schools are currently set to resume class on Sept. 8.
