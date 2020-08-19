Clemson adds The Citadel to 2020 football schedule

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - The final piece to the 2020 football schedule has been added for the Clemson Tigers.
The university announced Wednesday that the team will play its home opener against The Citadel on Sept. 19, the only non-conference game on this year’s slate.
“We are extremely excited that we were able to keep The Citadel on our schedule for 2020, as annually hosting an FCS opponent from the state of South Carolina remains a key point of our scheduling philosophy,” said Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich.
The matchup will be the Tigers’ 39th all-time matchup against The Citadel.
Earlier this month, the ACC announced a plan to play only conference games, while allowing teams to schedule one game outside of league play.
The SEC subsequently approved a plan for its teams to only play within the conference, ruling out the annual rivalry game between Clemson and South Carolina. This year will mark the first time the rivals haven’t played football since 1908.
Clemson opens the season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.
