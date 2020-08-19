Census workers making their rounds around Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Have you completed your U.S. census questionnaire?
Census workers are beginning their rounds in the Myrtle Beach area, the city announced Wednesday morning.
Officials said the census workers will visit everyone who has failed to submit their questionnaire.
Census data is important, as it is used to determine proportional representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the allocation of federal funds.
Click here to fill out the census questionnaire online.
You can also complete the questionnaire over the phone by calling 844-330-2020.
