CCU to begin posting positive COVID-19 cases on campus online

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s fall semester is starting online, but some students are already living on campus.
Traditional in-person classes are set to resume Sept. 8.
On Wednesday, university leaders confirmed they’ll post the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus online to keep students and family informed.
Those online case counts will start on Friday, Aug. 21.
With virtual classes resuming Aug. 19, CCU released its final video in the 30-day “Coastal Comeback” campaign.
It featured CCU President Dr .David DeCenzo talking about his hopes for a unified effort to keep campus safe this fall.
“We can put the best plans out there, but it requires all of us to do those things that are necessary. Wearing masks, keeping our hands clean, social distancing. They’re pieces that we’ve all heard about day after day after day, but we have to practice it. We have to live it,” DeCenzo said.
