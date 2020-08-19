Carolina Forest neighborhood sees uptick in bear sightings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Southgate neighborhood in Carolina Forest has seen an increase in bear sightings over the last several days, and a lot of them were caught on camera.
Bear sightings are relatively common in other Carolina Forest neighborhoods like The Farm. While this isn't the first time residents in Southgate have seen bears, there's certainly been an uptick in sightings recently.
Jacob Scheuer got video of a bear standing on top of his fence
“I can see him climbing the tree and hanging out, but just standing on the fence, it wasn’t any problem for it,” he said.
