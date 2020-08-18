Williams Middle School has precautions in place ahead of start of new school year

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The start of school for Florence School District 1 is less than three weeks away, and teachers and administrators are working to make sure their schools are safe for the return of students on Sep. 8.
Williams Middle School teacher Vashon Henneghan’s classroom is already set up and ready for the first day of school.
As students enter Mrs. Henneghan's classroom they'll clean their hands, and take a seat at an assigned desk marked by an A or a B depending on their cohort in Florence 1's hybrid plan.
Desks are divided by plexiglass to further prevent students from spreading germs inside the classroom.
Since students change classes, Henneghan said she’ll clean everything between each class period.
“I’m cleaning desks, I’m cleaning the sink, I’m wiping out chairs, I’m getting the nasty out of the desk so when the next group of kids come in, it’s safe for them,” Henneghan said.
With students changing classes, there is an added emphasis to keep the hallways safe as well.
Williams Middle School is creating one-way foot traffic in their hallways, with arrows indicating direction of travel for students and markers showing six feet of distance between classmates.
“Being released from class to class is a lot different than them going from a classroom to maybe a cafeteria in the elementary level, but we will model for our students exactly what that looks like,” said Henneghan.
Henneghan said as a teacher, parent, and a grandparent, she understands the concerns parents have about sending their students back to school. She hopes showing them the precautions in place will make them feel better.
“I think by spotlighting these things, it helps putting some of the minds at ease with the hopes that every teacher might be taking it as seriously as I might be,” said Henneghan.
Henneghan had a message for the future students of Williams Middle School.
“We want our students to know whether they’re at home or in school, we will do our best to take care of them,” she said.
Cohort A students will return to the classroom Sep. 8 and cohort B students will return Sep. 9.
