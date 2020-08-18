Three charged in connection with 2018 murder of father, son outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are facing charges in connection with the 2018 murder of a father and son outside of Conway.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 53-year-old Randy Grainger and 35-year-old Samantha Rabon are each facing two counts of murder. Grainger also faces charges of arson, third degree, and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.
Rabon has a bond hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Teresa Martin, 54, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.
On Aug. 18, 2018, HCPD officers were called to a home off of Highway 19 for a welfare check. Police said they found two men dead on the property when they arrived, and a homicide investigation was immediately launched.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Robert Marion Ford Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25, a father and son, both from the Conway area. The two had been shot to death, police said.
On Aug. 17, 2020, HCPD’s criminal investigations division served multiple search warrants in the case. Following that, CID and Central Precinct patrol units placed all three of the suspects into custody.
According to the arrest warrants, Rabon solicited Grainger to murder the father and son. He allegedly shot them to death on Aug. 17, 2018.
Grainger is also accused of driving the victim’s 2005 Ford Escape and attempting to burn the vehicle, the warrants state. Martin allegedly conspired with the co-defendants to murder Robert and Robbie Ford.
