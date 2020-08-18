SEC announces fan health, safety guidelines ahead of upcoming football season

Barriers will be installed at all points of sale or concessions staff members shall wear a face shield and a mask. “Grab and go” food options should be considered at all points of sale and drinks will be directly provided to fans. Condiments will be offered as single-serve condiments. Condiment carts will be prohibited. Any portable point of sale will be strategically placed to ensure social distancing is allowed between fans who are in line and those close to the selling location.