Rep. Clyburn holding press briefing at S.C. post office

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Rep. James Clyburn will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the ongoing mail delays.
Clyburn will speak at a post office in the town of Eastover in Richland County. WMBF News will carry the press briefing on its website, news app, and Facebook page.
The congressman’s remarks come days before Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s appearance Aug. 21 before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others are warning could imperil the November election, according to the Associated Press.
