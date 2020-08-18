Pawleys Island man arrested in connection to ongoing child porn investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man is behind bars after authorities said he was connected to ongoing investigation into child pornography.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Department of Homeland Security and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force agents, executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Heritage Plantation.
Warren Perry, 64, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Investigators also seized several computers, digital media storage devices and other electronics from the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
