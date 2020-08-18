Myrtle Beach voters head to polls to select GOP candidate for state house seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tuesday is election day for the South Carolina House District 107 seat in Myrtle Beach.
This is a Republican primary only and there are hopefuls looking to win the seat. Republican candidates Mark McBride and Case Brittain will face off in the Aug. 18 primary.
Also running are Democratic candidate Tony Cahill and Libertarian candidate William Dettmering III.
The general election will take place in November to fill the seat previously held by longtime representative Alan Clemmons.
After 18 years serving in the state house, Clemmons announced last month he was leaving office to focus on the clients at his Myrtle Beach law firm.
Clemmons was fresh off his ninth consecutive primary win in June. He was set to run unopposed in November’s general election.
