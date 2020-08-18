Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival canceled for 2020 amidst COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of another Myrtle Beach event this fall.
According to information from the city, the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will not be held in 2020.
Originally set for the spring, the rescheduled food truck festival was to take place Oct. 30 through Nov. 1.
“Due to the current SC Governor’s Executive Order and out of an abundance of precaution for our community and visitors, the City of Myrtle Beach has decided to cancel the Oct. 30 & 31 and Nov. 1 event,” a post on the food truck festival’s Facebook page stated.
This would have been the fourth year for the event.
Gov. Henry McMaster enacted the order on Aug. 3, which allows large gatherings of up to 250 people or half the occupancy limit as determined by the fire marshal.
The cancellation of the food truck festival comes after organizers for Mustang Week, Run to the Sun and South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale announced those events won’t be held in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.