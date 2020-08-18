Myrtle Beach Fire posting temporary occupancy limit signage at local restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – As some restrictions remain in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is posting temporary occupancy limit signage at local restaurants to remind the public “what 50-percent capacity is.”
“The governor’s order keeping restaurants at half capacity is still in place,” a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page states.
Last month, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced all previously recommended guidelines for restaurants and other establishments that attract groups of people are now mandatory.
The order prohibits dine-in services from operating at more than 50% capacity.
