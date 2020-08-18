McLeod Health announces plan for new hospital in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Health on Tuesday morning announced plans to build a new hospital in the Carolina Forest area.
According to a press release from McLeod Health, a Certificate of Need has already been filed with the state, which demonstrates a need for the hospital in the area.
“Pending approval from the Department of Health and Environment Control, our plans are to build a 4-story hospital with up to 48-beds on our 42-acre Carolina Forest campus, where we already have 2 outpatient buildings,” said McLeod Health administrator Monica Vehige.
Horry County is one of the fastest growing counties in South Carolina, and Carolina Forest is one of the fastest growing areas of the county, according to U.S. Census data.
“The planned $56 million hospital will have 4 operating suites and will be available for patients from our Carolina Forest Emergency Department that need continuing care,” said Vehige. “Additionally, patients from this community, who have various illnesses or require surgery, will find care closer to their home.”
A South Carolina health plan developed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows Horry County needs an additional 155 hospital beds by 2024.
“This community’s growth requires adequate hospital capacity to meet the growing demands for quality healthcare,” said McLeod Health CEO Rob Colones. “Our mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of people living in the communities we serve.”
Administrators envision the Carolina Forest campus offering a wide range of health services, including emergent, primary, specialty and inpatient care.
WMBF News reporter Nia Watson will have more on this story Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.