Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday an arrest in a deadly shooting from last month.
Zephaniah Baker, 24, of Dillon is charged with murder in the shooting death of Danielle Dixon on July 31 in the Newtown community.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services helped the sheriff’s office make the arrest.
Baker is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center.
