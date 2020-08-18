Horry County doctor explains why saliva-based COVID-19 testing may not be widely available

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The FDA approved a new saliva-based coronavirus test over the weekend that’s being called “groundbreaking and a “game-changer.”
However, a doctor in Horry County said people should not expect saliva-based testing to become widespread.
The current common method of testing involves a healthcare worker shoving a long swab up the patient’s nose.
It’s certainly not comfortable for many people, so a saliva-based test may sound more attractive to many.
However, Dr. William Epperson, director of primary care at Tidelands Health, said many labs will not be able to use the test.
“It does require some special equipment that only advanced laboratories have,” Epperson said. “And so yes, if you’re Yale University, and you have a large complex there that can do this, it’s certainly a great idea to do that. But throughout the country, we will not have all the things we need to make this everywhere.”
Epperson also added there are some slight downsides to saliva-based tests.
“It’s not as sensitive as the PCR test that goes deeply in the nose, and not as sensitive as the antigen tests we have, and what I mean by sensitive… you may have patients who have COVID, but this test comes out negative with the saliva test, and so you would miss some of the positives,” Epperson said.
Epperson said getting results more quickly is more important than having widespread saliva-based tests.
He said in the future, he hopes to see tests with nearly instant results.
“I believe that in the coming months, certainly within the coming year, this is going to be very much available to have these tests, maybe even possibly like you would buy a pregnancy test over the counter,” Epperson said. “And it’ll be cheaper, because of the widespread availability, and people will be able to find out much quicker whether they have it or not.”
The University of South Carolina announced Tuesday it would have saliva-based testing available for students starting Wednesday.
