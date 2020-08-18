Horry County Council to hold public hearing for rezoning of Myrtle Beach Speedway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Speedway had its final race Saturday, but questions remain on what’s going to replace it and how can the roads can be improved to handle more vehicles.
Right now, considerations for the speedway include bringing new businesses and homes.
The Myrtle Beach Speedway is right off Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets, making it a heavily traveled area. The road used to get to the speedway, Hospitality Lane, is no exception.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said this area is a part of the RIDE III project.
He added the RIDE III project improving the traffic flow is the 501 widening project. The extension of Postal Way, Vaught noted, will give Hospitality Lane traffic more options.
“It will extend all the way through Tanger Outlets and come all the way up until it intersects basically at Hospitality [Lane]. I believe it is and Waccamaw Pines, so that intersection will be all redesigned for that Frontage Road and everything so that will be taken into account as part of the RIDE Three package,” Vaught said.
Tuesday night is the second reading and public hearing for the rezoning.
If approved, it will still have to go through a third reading before being finalized.
Space is limited inside for public viewing, but you can call in to speak about any public hearing matter.
Horry County officials say you have to sign up in advance to speak. The deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sign up by calling 843-915-5120 or emailing hartleyp@horrycounty.org.
