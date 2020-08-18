HCS provide update on virtual learning, in-person instruction to be decided after Aug. 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Board of Education provided an update Monday night about the virtual learning program for K-12 students, which will be starting in three weeks.
The board estimates about 45,000 students will be attending school in the district for 2020, and 13,377 students will be enrolled in the virtual program, which represents about 30% of the HCS student population.
The break down for virtual enrollment by grade level is as follows:
- 5,900 elementary students
- 3,778 middle school students
- 3,699 high school students
Boone Myrick, Horry County Schools chief officer of academics, says now that the district has a more concrete number for how many students will be participating in virtual learning, they’re focusing on getting the digital environment prepared for staff and teachers.
Preparations the district will be taking for the virtual learning environment include:
- Determining class levels and sections for students enrolled in virtual learning
- Assigning students to the appropriate classes/courses
- Identifying teachers to serve in the full-time virtual program
- Training K-12 virtual teachers in using the online curriculum and the new online learning management platforms
- Issuing digital devices to students.
Myrick added students enrolled in both the virtual program and the traditional learning program will receive digital devices. The date and time frame for when those devices will be distributed will be decided by the school principals, she said.
The district is offering parents the opportunity to pay a non-required $25 technology fee for their child’s device. If a parent elects to not pay the fee, the board says the parent will be assuming responsibility for that device.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the virtual program is a semester commitment and they will be using Horry County teachers for the program.
“Right now, we have an interest of about 300 teachers who want to do the virtual program,” Bourcier said. “Having 13,000 students [in virtual], we need to make sure we have the virtual teachers to teach them.”
As far as in-person instruction, the district is relying on the DHEC Disease Activity Report that is updated every Monday to determine if students can return back to the classrooms safely on Sept. 8.
Monday’s report showed that Horry County was at a ‘medium level’ spread for the coronavirus. At that level, Horry County Schools would go into a hybrid learning environment, which includes two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of learning at home.
The school district is waiting for DHEC’s report that will be released on Aug. 31 to determine which learning environment is safest for staff and students.
“Right now, we hope that downward spread] trend will continue so we can offer face-to-face instruction for our students,” Bourcier said.
Bourcier noted the district will be reviewing DHEC’s activity report every Monday and it will determine what the following week for schools will look like for students.
