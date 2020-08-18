Florence police seek to identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence.
The single-vehicle crash happened on July 10 near the intersection of Chase and Evans streets, according to information from Florence police.
The passenger in the vehicle died from their injuries.
Police said the suspect, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, fled following the crash.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
