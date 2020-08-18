FIRST ALERT: Storm chances slowly return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another comfortable start as you’re stepping out the door this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We do have a few isolated showers moving through the area. While this is not a widespread rain, it is the start of our scattered showers and storms for the rest of the week. Pack the umbrella or rain gear if you have plans.
Highs today will reach the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Look for additional storm chances to ramp up by this afternoon. Even then, you can see from future radar that today will not be a washout.
As the humidity gradually increases through the middle of the week, pop up showers and storms will become scattered in the afternoon and evening hours for the rest of the work week.
Our temperatures will remain warm and humid by the end of the week with those readings in the middle to upper 80s.
