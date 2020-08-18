FIRST ALERT: Storm chances slowly return

Showers and storms continue across the region today but remain fairly isolated at 30%. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | August 18, 2020 at 4:09 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 4:09 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another comfortable start as you’re stepping out the door this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. We do have a few isolated showers moving through the area. While this is not a widespread rain, it is the start of our scattered showers and storms for the rest of the week. Pack the umbrella or rain gear if you have plans.

Showers and storms continue across the region today but remain fairly isolated at 30%. (Source: WMBF)

Highs today will reach the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Look for additional storm chances to ramp up by this afternoon. Even then, you can see from future radar that today will not be a washout.

Rain chances only remain scattered through the end of the work week with an uptick in humidity towards the end of the week. (Source: WMBF)

As the humidity gradually increases through the middle of the week, pop up showers and storms will become scattered in the afternoon and evening hours for the rest of the work week.

The next five days stay pretty consistent with highs in the mid 80s along the beaches and upper 80s inland. (Source: WMBF)

Our temperatures will remain warm and humid by the end of the week with those readings in the middle to upper 80s.

