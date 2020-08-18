FIRST ALERT: Pop up storms at times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Scattered storms will be likely at times through the end of the week.
The brief break from high humidity has come to an end as increasing mugginess returns for the rest of the week. With the increasing humidity, pop up storms will be likely each day.
Tonight will see a stray shower or thunderstorm possible especially for areas near the Grand Strand. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 70s.
Wednesday will see the risk of scattered showers and storms at times with rain chances at 40%. While most of the activity will occur in the afternoon and evening, a few downpours will be possible in the morning as well. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler than normal with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s.
The chance of pop up storms will remain at 40% for Thursday and Friday as temperatures once again climb into the middle and upper 80s.
Rain chances will start to drop a bit by the weekend with chances down to just 20% by Sunday.
