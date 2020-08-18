DHEC announces 47 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 691 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 691 new cases of COVID-19, and 47 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 106,574 and those who have died to 2,230, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 34 new cases registered and two additional deaths, according to DHEC. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 3,716 and the percent positive was 18.6%.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
