Columbia woman warns public after she got face masks from China she didn’t order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman reached out to WIS to spread the word after getting a package from China in the mail that she didn’t order.
Inside the package were “KN95″ face masks.
Reports of unsolicited masks coming in the mail from China have sprouted up across the nation following similar reports of unsolicited packages of seeds.
The woman said she reported the package to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, who she says took a report and confiscated the masks.
If anyone receives face masks in the mail they did not order, they should not wear the masks.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs sent out a notice about “brushing” scams that could be responsible for the mask sent to the woman in Columbia.
With a brushing scam, a company sends merchandise to unsuspecting customers and then writes itself a five-star review for the product on Amazon, for example.
SCDCA provided the following tips for victims of such a scam:
- You can keep the unordered item it if you want. If you receive merchandise that you did not order, you have the legal right to keep it. If you receive an invoice asking for payment after the fact, you do not have to pay it.
- Report it to the retailer and SCDCA. If you can easily identify what company the merchandise came from, you can file a complaint with them. For companies like Amazon, brushing and fake reviews violate their policies, so you can report any type of unexpected package that is delivered by them. If you cannot get a response from a company, SCDCA can help mediate a complaint.
- Give it back to the delivery company. If you do not want to keep the merchandise, you can take it to the company, like USPS or FedEx, who delivered it and they will handle it.
- Change your passwords and check your financial statements. Even though “brushing” scams don’t usually involve the serious forms of identity theft, it doesn’t hurt to change your passwords and carefully review your financial statements. Regularly check your personal and financial statements for any suspicious activity. When changing your password, the longer, the better. Make sure not to share answers to your account security questions online.
Receive the wrong product? If you DID order something online, received the wrong product but still want what you ordered, immediately contact the seller and the company who completed the order. If you don’t get help from them, you can dispute the charge with your credit card company and file a complaint against the business with SCDCA.
Receive mystery seeds in the mail? This bizarre form of a brushing scam is happening more and more across the nation. If you receive an unexpected shipment of seeds, contact Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry at (864) 646-2150, invasives@clemson.edu or submit a report online. For more information about mystery seed shipments, click here.
To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call 800-922-1594.
