Columbia City Council to vote on declaring Juneteenth as an official holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin and the Columbia City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday to declare Juneteenth as a holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the enslaved they were free and the Civil War was over.
If the resolution passes, the holiday would become an official holiday within city limits and would be observed beginning June 19, 2021.
The council will discuss the resolution at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
