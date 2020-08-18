Chauncey meets Chomp: HGTC, CCU kicks off events to welcome ‘bridge students’ to campus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University kicked off a week-long event on Tuesday to welcome ‘bridge students’ to each of their campuses.
More than 100 students are part of the Bridge Program between the two schools. It provides an opportunity for students to improve their academic skills and meet the admissions requirements of CCU. The students live on CCU’s campus, but they take their classes at HGTC where they pay HGTC’s tuition.
“We don’t see it as an ‘us versus them,’ we see it as us together. So Horry Georgetown Tech and CCU together helping students prepare their lives and careers for a better future. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Nicole Hyman, a spokesperson for HGTC.
On Tuesday, CCU’s Chauncey and HGTC’s Chomp welcomed students their families to both campuses.
Activities for the rest of the week include a virtual Bridge Orientation at both campuses and then students will attend their first class on Friday.
