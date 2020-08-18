Chants continue second week of practices with emphasis on mental toughness

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football team is making major strides coming off its first scrimmage last Saturday.
CCU took the field with more walk-through periods on Tuesday. The Chants were only in helmets as head coach Jamey Chadwell stressed the importance of mental toughness to his players. With one week behind them, junior tight end Isaiah Likely likes where the team is at with the season drawing near.
“2020 is probably the best team we’ve had in a while,” said CCU junior tight end Isaiah Likely. “I feel like the chemistry is there and the details are there and if you come to a practice you can see that all of us love each other whether you play offense or defense or a coach or a player.”
Since the CCU’s last media availability, the team added to its schedule. Instead of hosting Kansas, Coastal will make another trip to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks in a September 12th match up to open the season. Of course last season, the Chants invaded Memorial Stadium to pick up their first win over a Power 5 opponent. Likely and the squad expect a similar result this year.
“Like any team we play, no game is bigger than the next,” added Likely. “So, dealing with Kansas we’re just glad that they want to play us again and we get to actually compete with them.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.