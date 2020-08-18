CCU tight end Isaiah Likely aims to have breakout season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s defense has gotten plenty of buzz this preseason as the unit is expected to be one of the Sun Belt’s best. But, if the Chants want to truly make a splash in 2020 the offense will need to make improvements from a season ago.
CCU was towards the bottom of the Sun Belt in 2019 in both total and scoring offense, finishing 7th in both categories. The main issue was not having a true starter at quarterback which is something head coach Jamey Chadwell put an emphasis on having this season.
Whoever is named the starter under center will have quite the weapon at tight end in junior Isaiah Likely. As a sophomore, he reeled in 32 passes for 431 yards and five scores. Likely says he’s put in major work during the off-season and plans to have a breakout year.
“There were a lot of little details I had to do to perfect my craft in order to get the best outcome for the team and overcome the 5-7 season we just had. Over the quarantine, I watched a lot of film and spent a lot of time with my trainer. My goal is to be the best tight end in the Sun Belt and be one of the top tight ends in the country. I want to finish first team in the Sun Belt with at least 12 touchdowns and 800-plus yards,” Likely said.
Likely is a Phil Steele preseason All-Sun Belt third team and Athlon Sports preseason All-Sun Belt second team selection.
