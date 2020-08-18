CCU tight end Isaiah Likely aims to have breakout season

“There were a lot of little details I had to do to perfect my craft in order to get the best outcome for the team and overcome the 5-7 season we just had. Over the quarantine, I watched a lot of film and spent a lot of time with my trainer. My goal is to be the best tight end in the Sun Belt and be one of the top tight ends in the country. I want to finish first team in the Sun Belt with at least 12 touchdowns and 800-plus yards,” Likely said.