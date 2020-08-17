Warrant: Man arrested after 5-year-old girl nearly drowns at Myrtle Beach hotel pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they said a little girl he was supposed to be looking after, nearly drowned in a hotel pool.
Officers were called on Friday night to the Ocean Reef Resort on North Ocean Boulevard for a drowning of a child.
Investigators discovered that a five-year-old girl had left a jacuzzi and went into a pool all by herself.
“She went into the water and as it was too deep, she could not resurface and remained under water (sic) for over 5 minutes,” according to the arrest warrant.
The little girl was taken to the hospital where she was able to be revived, the arrest warrant states.
Police said Christopher Byrd Jr. had brought the five-year-old to Myrtle Beach and was in charge of her welfare. The warrant states that he placed the victim in an unreasonable risk of harm, which impacted her life and safety.
He was arrested and charged with child neglect.
