Walmart extends operating hours at Grand Strand locations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WCSC/WMBF) - Walmart is extending its store hours starting Monday in most of its locations.
It will now extend closing time from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
"Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies," the company said on Twitter.
The extended hours will have taken effect in more than 4,000 of the company's 4,700 Walmart stores.
According to the company’s website, several Grand Strand locations will now stay open until 10 p.m. Those locations include Walmart Supercenters in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Conway, Garden City, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown.
The company has hired 200,000 new employees to meet their demand.
